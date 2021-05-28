Lucifer Deals With a Major Loss in Season 5B
Lucifer returned on Friday with the back half of its fifth season and while fans of the beloved Netflix series had a lengthy wait to find out what was next for the Devil (Tom Ellis) now that his father, God (Dennis Haysbert) had arrived on Earth -- and not to mention the meddling of his brother, Michael (also Tom Ellis) -- it was a wait well worth it. Season 5B had some major developments for Lucifer as well as those closest to him, including a shocking and deeply painful death that forever alters the series as we know it.