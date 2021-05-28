Cancel
Mayor Lightfoot sued for decision to only give interviews to journalists of color

By WGN Web Desk
Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — A conservative news outlet is suing Mayor Lori Lightfoot over her decision to grant interviews with only reporters of color for her two-year anniversary. The Daily Caller News Foundation and Reporter Thomas Catenacci, who is white, filed the lawsuit in federal court that alleges Lightfoot violated their free speech and civil rights outlined in the First and Fourteenth amendments. Catenacci calls the move “blatantly discriminatory.”

