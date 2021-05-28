Cancel
Poul Schlueter, longtime Danish prime minister, dies at 92

By JAN M. OLSEN
Middletown Press
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Poul Schlueter, Denmark's prime minister for over a decade who negotiated exemptions for his country to a key European Union treaty after Danes rejected the initial text in a referendum, has died. He was 92. Schlueter, who was prime minister from 1982-1993, died Thursday surrounded by...

www.middletownpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danish#European Union#Copenhagen#Foreign Debt#Ap#Conservatives#Eu#Social Democratic#The European Parliament
