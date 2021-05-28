Cancel
Deltona, FL

Stretch of I-4 in Deltona reopens seven hours after deadly crash

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 20 days ago
DELTONA, Fla. — A stretch of Interstate 4 in Deltona reopened seven hours after it shut down due to a deadly crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the fatal crash happened just before 4 a.m. Friday near the Enterprise Road exit at mile marker 109.

FHP said a 30-year-old Palm Coast man died in the crash. Three others suffered minor injuries.

Traffic was being detoured at mile marker 104.

The roadway reopened just before noon.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back and watch Eyewitness News for the latest updates.

©2021 Cox Media Group

