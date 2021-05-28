Researchers find four new malware tools created to exploit Pulse Secure VPN appliances

A pipeline has been launched for Antivirus and Malware Protection Tool.The contract start Date is 2 September 2021. Approach to market date is 8 July 2021.London Grid for Learning Trust (LGfL) was founded in 2001 as a charitable trust by the 32 boroughs in London and the City of London. The purpose of the organisation is to promote and increase educational development, in particular by providing and assisting in the provision of information and communications technology to schools, and the advancement of education.LGfL serves over 1 million children, 250,000 teachers and over 3,500 schools in England and 92% of schools within London.LGfL delivers broadband connections and a range of ICT services to schools and educational establishments, local authorities, health and social care services and other public bodies. It operates as a central purchasing body and an aggregator of demand on behalf of contracting authorities.LGfL is publishing this Future Opportunity to inform Potential Suppliers of an up-and-coming requirement relating to the appointment of one (1) supplier to provide an enterprise type Antivirus and Malware Protection Tool with ability to harvest licenses (sell, move, recover) via a self-administered console which shall be deployed to endpoints such as workstations and servers as appropriate and used by a wide range of public sector organisations and charitable organisations as and when required.LGfL shall act as the aggregator and a Managed Service Provider making the result of the procurement available to i) customers that consume LGfL’s broadband provision and ii) public sector organisations and charitable organisations. A full list of permissible users shall be made available in the relevant tender documentation.Proposed timetableIt is proposed the procurement shall be conducted using the Restricted Procedure and it is envisaged the procurement will be awarded at the end of August 2021.The value of the proposed Contract detailed in this notice is for information and an estimate only, further confirmation of estimated value shall be made available in the Contract Notice.Please note the Publication of this PIN may result in the reduction of the Potential Suppliers Tender return duration of the procurement to five (5) working days as provided for in the Public Contract Regulations 2015 Regulation 28(9)LGfL is seeking a long-term partner to provide the required capabilities and, as such, may seek an initial contract term of 5 years with possible extensions of up to 2 x 2-year extensions (i.e. up to a potential total of 9 years in all).Potential Suppliers are to note that LGfL does not ‘manage’ the 3,500 schools that utilise its broadband service; the intention is that LGfL will make the Service available to the schools and permissible users at a heavily subsidised cost to the customers However, it will be the decision of individual schools/MATs to determine whether they wish to utilise the Service or not.To register interest in the potential requirement please e-mail [email protected] is a potential opportunity from the government, and the pipeline gives advance notice of an opportunity that might be offered by the public sector in the future – allowing potential suppliers to plan accordingly. When a public sector organisation publishes a pipeline notice, it does not necessarily mean that an opportunity will be offered in the future.For more information contact: London Grid for Learning Trust, 9th Floor, 10 Exchange Square, London EC2A 2BR. Tel: 02082555555. Email: [email protected] Website: