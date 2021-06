Reports are coming that a Let L-410 belonging to Kin Avia in the Democratic Republic of Congo crashed today, shortly after taking off from Bukavu. There is still little information about the circumstances around this crash. The aircraft would have flown from Bukavu Kavumu Airport (FZMA) to Shabunda (FZMW), in the Democratic Republic of Congo. More up-to-date information shows that this was a chartered cargo flight for Kin Avia, that didn’t appear on any airport schedules. The flight’s purpose was to transport 1.6 tons of sheet metal.