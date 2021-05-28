Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

WHO experts preparing proposal for next studies on virus origin - spokeswoman

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03OqTG_0aEPcUE400

GENEVA (Reuters) - World Health Organization (WHO) experts are preparing a proposal on the next studies to be carried out into the origins of the virus that causes COVID-19, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

The United States called on Thursday for the WHO to carry out a second phase of its investigation into the origins, with independent experts given full access to original data and samples in China. Britain made a similar appeal.

WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told a U.N. briefing on Friday that experts would prepare a proposal for WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, but that there was no set timeline. Earlier this week WHO’s top emergency expert Mike Ryan said that talks with member states would continue in coming weeks.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
160K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
Related
ScienceHeraldNet

Comment: Virus study, manipulation need closer oversight

Even if we never learn whether covid-19 escaped from a lab or jumped to humans from animals, the public is entitled to a closer look at what’s going on in virology labs. Some scientists worry that laboratory scientists are getting too little oversight on projects that could potentially start pandemics. Others worry about the global proliferation of labs that work with dangerous viruses and other pathogens.
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

India for further studies on origins of COVID-19

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): India on Thursday supported the World Health Organisation (WHO) convened global study on the origins of COVID-19, saying it is an "important first step" and further studies deserve cooperation of all. "WHO is undertaking global study, it is an important first step. You recall...
Nebraska Statekfornow.com

Nebraska Congressman Questioning Origin Of COVID Virus

(KFOR NEWS June 8, 2021) Nebraska 1st District Republican Congressman, Jeff Fortenberry, is questioning the origin of the COVID-19 virus. The following is a June 5, 2021, report from Fortenberry’s House website:. “For 15 months, our nation has rightly focused on combatting and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to...
ScienceGreenwichTime

How virus detectives trace the origins of an outbreak - and why it's so tricky

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Every time there is a major disease outbreak, one of the first questions scientists and the public ask is: “Where did this come from?”. In order to predict and prevent future pandemics...
ScienceBirmingham Star

WHO asks for re-checks of research on possible new virus origin

"WHO is in contact with the researchers that had published the original paper. A collaboration with partner laboratories has been set up for further testing," Reuters quoted a WHO spokesman as saying. The WHO was aware that the researchers are planning to publish a follow-up report "in the near future,"...
Public Healthnewsnetnebraska.org

Covid, EU-US draft: Europe calls for “free” inquiry into the origin of the virus

The document talks about “an updated motivation to investigate the origin of Covit-19 after conflicting estimates of the origin of the virus”. In the case of China, the EU and the United States aim at “consultation and close cooperation” within the framework of their respective approaches, including “cooperation, competition and formal competition”. The EU and the United States will pursue common concerns, including “human rights violations in Tibet and Xinjiang; erosion of autonomy and democratic processes in Hong Kong; economic coercion; misinformation campaigns and regional security issues.” The need for “stability” has been raised in Taiwan.
Sciencerealclearmarkets.com

There's No Evidence the Virus Originated In Lab

The lab-leak hypothesis for COVID-19 is getting lots of attention, but there remains no evidence for the claim that COVID-19 originated in a laboratory in China or anywhere else. Read Full Article »
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

COVID likely to stick around as 'endemic' virus, experts say

As COVID-19 continues to ease its grip on New Hampshire and beyond, people can see a light at the end of the tunnel through vaccination, fewer safety protocols and the go-ahead for group activities. Even as cases dwindle, health experts say, the virus will continue to affect our lives. However,...
WorldTribTown.com

The Latest: China, US diplomats clash over virus origin

BEIJING — Top U.S. and Chinese diplomats appear to have had another sharply worded exchange, with Beijing saying it told the U.S. to cease interfering in its internal affairs and accusing it of politicizing the search for the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. Senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi...
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

COVID-19: WHO urges countries to bridge 16 billion USD fund

Geneva [Switzerland], June 15 (ANI/Xinhua): The World Health Organization (WHO) urged countries on Monday to close a funding gap of 16 billion US dollars for the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator project, which aims to accelerate the development, production, and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines left unanswered by participants in the 47th G7 summit in the United Kingdom.
Energy Industrydailyenergyinsider.com

Electric utilities prioritize preparing for the next pandemic

With over half of the U.S. population at least partially vaccinated and infection numbers declining, today the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be on the wane in the United States. But panelists on Wednesday at the Edison Electric Institute’s “The Road to Net Zero” conference agreed that the time is now for the electric utility industry to document and absorb the lessons learned to be better prepared for “next time.”
U.S. Politicskvcrnews.org

WHO Envoy Blasts G7 Countries For Focusing On Own Populations Instead Of Taking Global Approach

Around the United States, COVID-19 restrictions are falling and many are celebrating what feels like the end of the pandemic. But that doesn’t tell the whole story. Many of the world’s poorest and most populated regions are unvaccinated and struggling to contain the virus. And the death rate continues to climb too: COVID-19 has killed nearly 3.8 million people worldwide.
Industry104.1 WIKY

EU wants faster vaccine production in “age of pandemics”

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union plans to boost its early warning system and have a permanent capacity to produce about 300 million vaccines in the first six months of any new health emergency, as it prepares for “the age of pandemics”. The EU executive published on Tuesday a set...
Public HealthArkansas Online

Study suggests virus got to U.S. in December 2019

NEW YORK -- A new analysis of blood samples taken early last year from 24,000 Americans is the latest and largest study to suggest that the coronavirus popped up in the U.S. in December 2019 -- weeks before cases were first recognized by health officials. The analysis is not definitive,...
Public Healthdallassun.com

WHO Chief: New COVID-19 Cases Decline for 7 Weeks

The World Health Organization said Monday that while the number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen steadily for seven straight weeks, the virus continues to spread and kill people in Africa, a region with little or no access to vaccines and treatments. Speaking from the agency's headquarters in Geneva, WHO...
Public Health3 News Now

Blood sample study: Virus in US by December 2019

NEW YORK — A new analysis of blood samples from 24,000 Americans taken in early 2020 is the latest and largest study to suggest the coronavirus arrived in the U.S. in December 2019. That’s weeks before cases were first recognized by health officials. The analysis is not definitive, and some...