Is a VW Karmann Ghia a good looking car?

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI say no, it's not a good looking car. It's a gorgeous looking car. Maybe not gorgeous but rather, Alluring. Aside from the common issues that you may face with the Karmann Ghia, this magnificent German car is alluring to me. I feel like this car is the best looking vintage car that Volkswagen produced. Why? Well the styling of the car is brilliant. This car was designed by Carrozzeria Ghia, the company who was responsible for designing the car and hence the name Ghia. Carrozzeria Ghia is an Italian automobile design and coachbuilding firm, established by Giacinto Ghia and Gariglio as Carrozzeria Ghia & Gariglio. They designed bodies for Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Lancia. One of their famous builds was the Fiat 508 Balilla sports coupé from 1933.

