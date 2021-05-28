Cancel
Damon Lindelof to Develop MRS. DAVIS Series at Peacock with YOUNG SHELDON Writer Tara Hernandez

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatchmen series creator Damon Lindelof has jumped on board a new drama series project being produced for Peacock titled Mrs. Davis. Young Sheldon writer Tara Hernandez has also jumped on board the series. Lindelof and Hernandez are co-writers on the series, with Hernandez also serving as showrunner. While there aren’t...

geektyrant.com
