Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcmurray, PA

McMurray WetGo Pro free car washes

Posted by 
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 20 days ago

The WetGo Pro in McMurray has the deal for you! FREE car washes on Saturday, May 29th ONLY. Stop out to the WetGo Pro located at 2846 Washington Road in McMurray to shine up your ride!

www.audacy.com
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
Mcmurray, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Wetgo Unlimited
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Democracy 'on the line,' Senate Democrats race to unite on voting rights

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats scrambled to unite around a sweeping election reform bill that they aim to bring to a vote next week, in the face of Republican opposition and state moves to pass laws placing new restrictions on voting. Following a presidential election that saw...
Posted by
Reuters

Analysis: Inside Hong Kong's Apple Daily, China's besieged liberal media icon

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Journalists at Apple Daily, a feisty Hong Kong newspaper, had been bracing for some kind of a crackdown. The splashy Chinese-language tabloid - which mixes celebrity gossip, investigations of the powerful and pro-democracy editorials - has increasingly been under the scrutiny of the authorities since the arrest last August of owner Jimmy Lai, who remains in jail for joining unauthorised rallies.
Posted by
Reuters

Biden to sign Juneteenth bill, creating holiday marking U.S. slavery's end

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will sign a bill into law on Thursday afternoon to make June 19 a federal holiday commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans. The bill, which was passed overwhelmingly by the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday after...
Posted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines in a 268-161 vote to scrap the 2002 authorization for...
NBC News

Justice Department drops lawsuit over John Bolton book critical of Trump

Lawyers for the Justice Department and John Bolton told a federal judge late Wednesday that the government no longer wishes to pursue legal action against the former Trump national security adviser over his book critical of the Trump White House, ending an attempt to seize his profits from the book.
Posted by
NBC News

Jobless claims show surprise increase to highest level in a month

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week despite an ongoing recovery in the U.S. employment market, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time filings for unemployment insurance for the week ended June 12 totaled 412,000, compared to the previous week’s 375,000. That was the highest number since May 15. Economists surveyed...