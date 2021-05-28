Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Health-Care Deals Keep Hot Pace as Economy Pushes Past Pandemic

bloomberglaw.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril’s 207 deals led by life science and pharmaceutical sector. Health-care mergers and acquisitions continued at a hot pace in April with 207 deals closed or announced, the third month in 2021 that broke the 200-deal threshold. Only four months in 2020 had as many as 200 deals as the...

news.bloomberglaw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Kpmg#Kpmg#Democrats#Congress#Bloomberg Law#Epstein Becker Green#Crh Medical#M A#Fastmed Urgent Care#Tenet Healthcare#Medpost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
Related
Health ServicesCommercial Observer

Health Care Trends Towards Mixed-Use Communities in Pandemic’s Wake

While much has been made about COVID-19’s impact on everything from office to retail and hotels, there’s one property type that’s keenly feeling its effect: the health care sector. Hospitals and medical facilities have fundamentally changed their operations since the pandemic ripped across the nation in early 2020. Sanitization and...
Industryfreightwaves.com

FedEx Freight customer dump shows LTL carriers in driver’s seat

Hundreds of shippers, including ones that supply big-box retailers like Home Depot and Lowe’s, are scrambling for transportation after FedEx Freight (NYSE: FDX) on Monday abruptly stopped truck pickups at many locations to help overwhelmed terminals restore productivity levels. The snap decision to jettison thousands of customer sites from its...
StocksSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Stock Sectors: How To Classify And Diversify Your Investment Portfolio

Stock sectors categorize the economy into easy-to-grasp groups. Not only do these help bystanders understand the general trajectories of parts of the economy, but they’re also invaluable in broadly diversifying your investments. By choosing stocks and funds from different industries, you curb your investment risk and set the stage for solid growth.
U.S. Politicskunc.org

Telehealth's Popularity Drives Bipartisan Push To Keep Virtual Health Care

Telehealth blossomed during the pandemic after lawmakers temporarily removed regulations on seeing your doctor via computer or phone. Now, federal lawmakers want to keep it that way. Multiple bipartisan bills in Congress are aimed at helping Americans maintain access to telehealth. In rural places round the Mountain West, it’s come...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) for Medicaid and Medicare Market is Set to Drive the Growth | Aetna Inc., Express Scripts Holding Company, CVS Health Corporation

2020-2025 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) for Medicaid and Medicare Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) for Medicaid and Medicare market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) for Medicaid and Medicare market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Nashville, TNwilliamsonhomepage.com

Surprise billing lawsuit targets TeamHealth

Physician staffing companies remain under pressure apropos of surprise billing — despite passage of the federal No Surprises Act — with the most recent example a new class action lawsuit filed June 7 in Nashville against Knoxville-based TeamHealth. North Carolina-based car dealer Gerry Wood Auto Group filed an overbilling complaint...
BusinessEntrepreneur

Top Stocks To Watch Today? 5 Health Care Stocks For Your Watchlist

Are These The Best Health Care Stocks To Buy Right Now?. While retail traders digest news about rising inflation and the latest meme stocks, health care stocks remain viable plays. For one thing, the health care industry remains one of, if not, the most crucial sectors of business in the stock market today. From day-to-day care to groundbreaking new treatments, there is no shortage of innovations in the field.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘Designed To Frighten You’ Florida Gov. DeSantis Downplays New Variant Label, Advises Vaccination

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida downplayed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to label the delta variant of COVID-19 as one of “concern.”. “There’s been a lot of talk about variants leading up to this,” DeSantis said after a state cabinet meeting, according to News4Jax. “I think it gets put out there in ways designed to frighten people.”
Indiana Statemedicareplans.com

Medicare Advantage Plans In Indiana

In Indiana, Medicare Advantage, or Medicare Part C, combines Part A and B benefits with extras, such as prescription drug, dental, and vision coverage. These plans can provide excellent value. Once your basic Medicare premiums for medical and hospital insurance are paid, many Medicare Advantage Plans have zero extra cost.
Miramar, FLmedtechdive.com

Humana acquires Onehome to pursue value-based home health strategy

Humana is acquiring home-based services provider One Homecare Solutions from a private equity firm to beef up its at-home care offerings, as a growing number of payers foray into direct medical delivery. The acquisition of Miramar, Florida-based One Homecare, which does business as Onehome, follows Humana's decision to snap up...
Mississippi Statehealthcaredive.com

Centene shells out $143M to settle PBM disputes in Ohio, Mississippi

Centene, the largest seller of Medicaid health plans, has agreed to pay $143 million to Ohio and Mississippi to resolve allegations related to the provision of pharmacy services in the safety-net insurance program. Under the terms of the agreement with the states' attorneys general, Centene, which assumes no fault for...
New York City, NYPosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Areas in New York City

The most populous city in the United States is New York City, sometimes known as New York. New York City is also the most densely populated large city in the United States, with an estimated population of 8,336,817 people spread out over 302.6 square miles in 2019.