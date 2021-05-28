Cancel
Staying in to go out: exploring the VRChat club scene

By Jordan Oloman
NME
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s 1 AM, and my friend and I are standing in the smoking area outside of the club. Somebody is lying on the floor, quite possibly drunk, and when we ask if they’re ok they murmur about being stuck in an endless cycle of unrequited love. While enquiring around to...

www.nme.com
Books & Literaturebookmarks.reviews

Should We Stay or Should We Go

Have patience with the first chapter of Lionel Shriver’s new novel ... As [the protagonists] go over the pros and cons, they sound less like characters than authorial mouthpieces. But their exchange is actually a canny setup for a wildly inventive and sometimes hilarious novel on a sober subject ... She also creates a composite portrait of a married couple and their three children that, for all its contradictions, hangs together with glorious plausibility. Indeed, by paying as much attention to what Kay or Cyril don’t do in some scenarios, she digs into corners of their characters that no single account of 'what happened' could ever reveal. Twelve different stories unfold—and you need all 12 ... Shriver may be a contrarian—but she has a sense of humor about it. More to the point, she never lets her politics interfere with the sheer zest of her imagination. The fugue-like pleasures of the novel, as key passages and images recur in ever-shifting patterns with ever-differing outcomes, are intense ... a delight to read—even as it leaves you wondering if maybe now is the right time to get hold of a lethal cocktail.
Video Gamesitch.io

RUIN EXPLORER IS OUT!

Ruin Explorer is a labor of love and a lot of hard work and also my own love letter to Tarot. It's made to tell contemplative, exciting and whimsical stories, inspired by that wholesome feeling of Studio Ghibli movies. I hope you love playing it as much as I loved writing it!
MusicNME

Thundercat announces UK and European tour for 2022

Thundercat has announced details of his UK and European tour that will take place next year. The LA artist, real name Stephen Bruner, will resume touring in 2022 in support of his 2020 album ‘It Is What It Is’ after his previous live plans were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
Musictheface.com

Explore the North West’s music scene with Rainy Miller’s Face Mix

Forget about the big city, Rainy Miller is putting his hometown of Preston on the map. When he isn’t heading up residencies on NTS or curating a growing list of talent via his Fixed Abode imprint, he’s soundtracking local art projects, elevating his peers and giving audiences a refreshing perspective on northern culture. He’s closely affiliated with other North West artists who have enjoyed a buzz in 2021, such as Salford-based choreographer and rapper Blackhaine and Manchester/​Berlin duo Space Afrika.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Go Behind-the-Scenes with New Starfield Video

After years of waiting, we finally got our first look at Bethesda’s Starfield in a cinematic trailer. It’s a game already with a lot of hype but that excitement has grown even more with a new video that takes viewers a bit behind-the-scenes. The team at Bethesda has been crafting...
Photographypetapixel.com

The Gaming Community is Embracing Photography in the Virtual World

There’s an inherent freedom to photography as a creative outlet, especially when you’re capturing landscapes or urban environments. But the COVID era has seen many of us confined to our homes and cut off from the world around us. As people turned to the internet and online spaces to stay...
Video Gamesgamingnexus.com

This making-of documentary for VR survival game Song in the Smoke is one of the best I've seen

Song in the Smoke is a gorgeous upcoming VR survival game, and it looks absolutely fascinating. But if the game is not on your radar, take a look at this amazing making-of documentary by Archipel - featuring 17-BIT founder and creative lead Jake Kazdal - and I guarantee you will want to play it. The video is a bit longer than most we post, at almost ten minutes, but it goes a long way towards selling the vision that 17-BIT were striving for in the development of Song in the Smoke, making the game seem very personal indeed for Kazdal.
Businessgetnews.info

OTHERWORLD raises £2.9M to expand multi-sensory VR experience to new cities

OTHERWORLD, the UK’s most popular out-of-home virtual reality experience, is expanding its unique world of VR content across the UK and internationally after raising £2.9M ($4.1M) from leading venture capital funds. The OTHERWORLD team has signed deals to open two prime locations in London Victoria and Birmingham this summer, with...
Technologythe360mag.com

Tribeca Immersive unveils experience to save orca whales

The Tribeca Immersive event during the 20th Annual Tribeca Festival will see the launch of Critical Distance, a social augmented reality (AR) experience built to engage audiences toward long-term protection of marine wildlife. Harnessing the power of Microsoft HoloLens 2, Critical Distance blends projection and holograms to bring audiences into the world of the Salish Sea, home of the endangered Southern Resident orcas and their struggle for a sustainable future.
NFLvoguebusiness.com

The augmented and virtual reality opportunity for luxury

This article is a sponsored feature in partnership with Facebook. Facebook held a recent conference on the potential of virtual and augmented reality for luxury. Some 50 luxury C-level executives, joining from five cities, were invited to a VR reproduction of Hacker Square, Facebook’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on 27 May using Facebook’s headset the Oculus Quest 2.
Electronicsinavateonthenet.net

XR in focus: The reality of XR studios

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, event organisers, production companies and more have turned to new and exciting ways to produce content with cutting edge technology. Reece Webb explores the world of XR studios and how they could revolutionise AV workflows. But what is ‘XR’ anyway? There are plenty of buzzwords flying...
SydneyPosted by
Daily Mail

Man who spent $15,000 on a private charter flight to say goodbye to his dying 44kg father is cruelly denied entry to Queensland even though he is fully vaccinated and has an exemption from Border Force

An American man who spent $15,000 on a private charter plane to say goodbye to his dying father has been denied entry to Queensland from NSW. Mark Kilian and his wife Anneli flew from Los Angeles to Sydney on Tuesday, and were granted a travel exemption by Australian Border Force and NSW Health.