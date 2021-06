Apple has just released its over-ear AirPods Max headphones, which boast lots of new features and a high price tag: £549. The most recent noise-cancellers from Sony, the WH-1000XM4 lack a snappy name but have a lot going for them. And they cost £200 less. So, Sony’s cans must be the winner, right?It’s not quite as simple as that. Here are some of the details you should be considering…Noise-cancellingThis is key to both pairs of headphones, and is sublimely good in both. Active noise-cancelling works by using microphones on the outside of the headphones which listen to the sounds around you and...