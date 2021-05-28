What a Weird Month for the Oil Industry!
Let’s start with the big, unprecedented losses. On Wednesday, a Dutch court ruled that Royal Dutch Shell needed to reduce its overall carbon emissions 45 percent from 2019 levels by 2030. That includes not only the company’s tabulated emissions, but also those of its suppliers and its products used and burned by customers. Brought by seven green groups and more than 17,000 Dutch citizens, the case against Shell alleged that the oil company violated the European Convention on Human Rights by knowingly obstructing the process for transitioning away from fossil fuels, and said it needed to adopt an alternative approach from its existing net-zero commitments. The lower court in The Hague agreed, writing that Shell’s existing policies for reducing greenhouse gases were too vague and that the company needed to make a detailed change of plans.slate.com