Aymeric Laporte Drops Major Transfer Hint During Interview Ahead of Champions League Final

The Frenchman, who has recently switched his international allegiances to Spain ahead of the European Championships this summer, has been in and out of Manchester City's starting XI for the entirety of the 2020/2021 campaign.

This has been largely down to the form and continued success of Ruben Dias and John Stones at the heart of Pep Guardiola's defence - a partnership that played an integral role in driving Manchester City to a third Premier League title in the last four seasons.

However, that successful partnership has seemingly come at the cost of Aymeric Laporte, who has shown his displeasure at his reduced role in the first-team set up, during an interview ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday night.

Speaking exclusively to the Independent ahead of the clash with Chelsea in Porto, Laporte highlighted the challenge of the season that has just gone and how it has been 'difficult to accept'.

The 27 year-old explained, "It’s a very different challenge because I never played less than this year. For me it’s very different, that is difficult to accept."

"It’s good. He [John Stones] was not playing during the last two years but he’s come back now. I’m happy for him to enjoy his football. I didn’t get benefits [from added competition in the team] because I played less, but it’s good," he continued.

Speaking in February, ahead of a clash with Burnley in the Premier League at Turf Moor, Aymeric Laporte was asked about his future for the first time in the season, to which he responded, "At the moment I'm here, I'll play today, we'll see what happens. I'm happy, I always thought I'd spend many years here. I hope that will happen. I will see what happens between now and the end of the season but for now I'm happy."

The former Bilbao defender was reminded of this statement he made, while speaking to the Independent this week, and his response has raised plenty of eyebrows among Manchester City supporters.

He stated, "When you asked me that in this period I was playing more I think or maybe less but I don’t know, the situation is very different now. I will not say nothing here, it’s something personal."

Journalist Jose Alvarez, who is known to be close to the Manchester City defender, also provided a bit of insight into the situation shortly after the quote came to light on social media, highlighting the player's displeasure and possible La Liga interest.

Alvarez explained that Aymeric Laporte is 'not happy' with the minutes he has played this season at Manchester City, and would be open to an exit. It is explained that Barcelona likes the player a lot.

Manchester City continue to be linked with moves for central defenders, however despite this apparent displeasure from Aymeric Laporte in regards to his game time, it does seem relatively unlikely that a move for the Spain international would occur in the upcoming summer window.

