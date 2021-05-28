Cancel
Music

Best New Tracks: DMX, Eminem, J Balvin and More

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDMX - EXODUS. Def Jam Recordings and executive producer Swizz Beatz released DMX’s posthumous album EXODUS. The 13-track project features a fine selection of collaborations with the likes of JAY-Z, Nas and the Griselda titans, and is a masterful reminder of X’s unique voice. “This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally,” Swizz Beatz said in a previous statement.

