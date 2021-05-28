Best New Tracks: DMX, Eminem, J Balvin and More

1. "Marie" - Mach-Hommy [Griselda Records]. New Jersey's very own by way of Haiti, Mach-Hommy has dropped one of the best projects of the year with Pray For Haiti. His flow, bars, and beat selection combine to produce a pure gift of hip-hop that both old heads and young fans can really enjoy. I could have picked any of the tracks to be featured on the chart for May but "Marie" just hits a little different.