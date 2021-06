Mariya and Brad decided to make the most out of their Covid-postponement situation. The couple says they were supposed to get married on July 3rd 2020, but decided to push their wedding back a year to ensure a safe celebration. However, they did not want their original wedding date to just pass by, so instead they planned a special photoshoot at the suggestion of their wedding photography, Angelika Johns, along with a special outing in DC that included wedding-day elements as a “teaser” for their new 2021 wedding date.