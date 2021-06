Bank of England's (BoE) Chief Economist Andy Haldane said the United Kingdom's economy is "within a few percent of its pre-COVID level" in an interview for the Spectator published on Thursday. He argued against continued public borrowing as a way to deal with the pandemic. "Cheap money is not the solution to any of our structural problems in the UK economy. The past decade was one in which central banks were indeed masters of the universe. The next decade must not be that. Normalizing monetary policy will ease off this dependency culture on cheap money," he stated.