It’s easy to linger on the negative impact of Covid-19 on the economy, but it is important to remain positive – and there is considerable cause for optimism when we look at the UK’s SMEs. Final data is yet to be released but indicators point to a record number of businesses having been created in 2020. Between June and August, an additional 59,358 new companies were created when compared to the same period in 2019. Faced with adversity, business owners have demonstrated incredible resilience, agility and perseverance. The impact of Covid-19 has seen SME owners rise to the challenge, pivoting their business models and displaying the entrepreneurial grit you’d expect from people driven by solving problems.