Proper wound healing takes place from the inside out. Dry sockets after having my wisdom teeth out was my first experience with improper healing. The pain from having the holes in my mouth heal on the surface before the inside was healed was unforgettable. I had another up close experience with this when my sister’s wound didn’t heal correctly after a surgery. A wound care nurse would come to the house and scrub out the incision and pack it with gauze. Slowly, less gauze was needed as the incision healed and became smaller. Watching the nurse care for my sister left images I will never forget.