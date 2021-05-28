Brothers Osborne perform on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk (Home) concert series
Brothers Osborne – comprised of TJ and John Osborne – performed selections from their acclaimed album Skeletons on NPR's 'Tiny Desk (At Home)' concert series. The siblings performed the five-song set from John's living room, along with an accompaniment from Matt Heasley on accordion on "I'm Not for Everyone." TJ and John rounded out the set with a performance of Skeletons' title track and the song,"Hatin' Somebody."