Thursday, Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) opposing the recently proposed rule: Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached “Stabilizing Braces“. On June 7th, ATF published a new notice of this proposed rulemaking on its website. The rule seems aimed at making nearly all configurations of firearms equipped with stabilizing braces subject to the taxation and registration requirements of the National Firearms Act. You may click here to read Paxton’s letter.