PLYMOUTH, Mass. -- Spend time with New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and one of the first questions might be, "Is he ever not in a good mood?" It is a rainy, cold morning at the Pinehills Golf Course in Plymouth, and Bourne just took his first tee shot -- Nicklaus Course, par-3, third hole. The divot and flying tee command as much attention as his ball that tails off to the right, and yet Bourne can't stop laughing and smiling.