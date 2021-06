Some 23 cases of a new Covid mutation - sometimes referred to as the Nepal variant - have been detected in the UK, Downing Street has confirmed.Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson said the “spike mutation” K417N is being investigated by Public Health England.Amid growing pressure from medical experts for the postponement of the planned 21 June lifting of further lockdown restrictions, the spokesperson said there was “nothing in the data currently” to suggest that delay will be necessary.But he said that a further assessment of the latest figures on cases, hospitalisations and deaths will be made over the coming week,...