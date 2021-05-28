Cancel
Warren County, IA

Warren County Conservation Wild Outdoor Women Registration Due

By Andrew Swadner
Today is the final day to register for Warren County Conservation’s Wild Outdoor Women sessions, coming up next weekend. Women who would like to meet others with similar interests, attend classes to learn new skills and enhance older ones, or just enjoy the great outdoors should attend. The sessions will take place June 11th and 12th, with Friday evening and Saturday day sessions planned including campfires, horseback riding, shooting sports, and much more. The registration fee is $50, and for more information click below.

