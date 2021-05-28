Cancel
Pisces: Consider your options before making final decision

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Carey Mulligan, 36; Kylie Minogue, 53; Christa Miller, 57; Gladys Knight, 77. Happy Birthday: Stay on top of your spending habits this year. Look for alternative ways to bring in cash. Physical action will help you achieve what you set out to do. Listen to reason, verify facts and don’t rely on someone to do things for you. Indecisiveness is a red flag. Back away from questionable situations. Be direct and personable. Your numbers are 7, 15, 23, 29, 37, 41, 46.

Carey Mulligan
Kylie Minogue
Christa Miller
Gladys Knight
If You’re Any Of These Zodiac Signs, 2021 Will Be Your Year

The folks of Pisces are not having a particularly fantastic year. You may be bothered by unpleasant impulses this year. This year, you’ll have to rely upon mindfulness practice to gain mental fortitude. Understanding spiritual topics will make you feel really good. You must also maintain a healthy lifestyle. If you are in the automobile sector, then you are going to excel. This year will be a fantastic year for those in the automobile sector. On the other hand, people involved in the process of art, particularly those involved in the musical field, may find this year rewarding.
Amomama

Astrologer Predicts That 3 Zodiac Signs Will Start Their Summer with Difficulties

Astrologer Vasilisa Volodina has predicted that the month of June will hold difficulties for Gemini, Libra, and Pisces. Read on to see what is in store for each of them. With the summer fast approaching, astrologer Vasilisa Volodina has predicted that although the majority of the zodiac signs will enjoy the transition into warmer weather, three signs need to be wary.
This Week Could Be Wild For 3 Zodiac Signs — And Not In A Good Way

Gemini season is here, and it may be making you feel restless and anxious. After all, this is a zodiac sign that’s always buzzing with a new influx of thoughts and ideas. During this time, the wheels may be turning in your brain, and if you’re not focusing your stream of consciousness on something concrete, there’s a chance your mind could run wild. This aimlessness is made all the more apparent thanks to the fact that Mercury — Gemini’s ruling planet — is currently retrograde. And that’s just one of the reasons why May 31, 2021 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs — Virgo, Sagittarius, and Capricorn — so you might as well buckle up.
I Can Tell The Supernatural Gift You Have Just By Your Zodiac Sign

So, what's your superpower? Truth is, everyone has a magical ability, it's just a matter of channeling it. If you believe in astrology, I can even tell you the supernatural gift you have, according to your zodiac sign. All 12 zodiac signs were blessed with a distinct charm and unique ability by the cosmic heavens — this includes you. When was the last time you channeled your magic? Tap into your zodiac sign’s powers and allow it to set you free.
Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
Here’s What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect From 2021’s Full Moon In Capricorn

The Full Moon in Capricorn on the 24th will be a very interesting transit for many, since the Moon will be sextile Jupiter in Pisces. It will be a time where we can feel great optimism, but because it is Cancer season, this might be offset by some of the powerful emotions we can feel. Try to find your grounding force and focus while also adapting to the emotional aspects in our lives. This Saturn ruled moon will remind us that feeling accomplished, having a plan and putting in the work can get us to where we want.
Pisces: Focus your energies on the people who make you happiest

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Donald Faison, 47; Cyndi Lauper, 68; Graham Greene, 69; Meryl Streep, 72. Happy Birthday: Expand your mind, check out the possibilities and explore how you can use your skills in new ways that will bring in extra cash and make you feel passionate about your long-term plans. It’s OK to be different and to strive for something because it inspires you. Follow your heart and put in the work necessary to make your dreams come true. Your numbers are 6, 14, 24, 26, 33, 37, 48.
Today’s horoscope: June 24

CANCER (June 21-July 22) You'll attract a lot of attention if you pursue an innovative professional path. Keep your emotions out of the workplace. Do what's right, and you will succeed. LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Emotional matters will escalate if you or someone isn't honest about a legal, financial or...
Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Protect the activities you love so you can keep on loving them. Helpful tactics: Be selective in choosing your activity partners, and spend only the amount of money you can afford. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It’s only human to assume that others have a similar interior...
Horoscopes by Holiday

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Protect the activities you love so you can keep on loving them. Helpful tactics: Be selective in choosing your activity partners, and spend only the amount of money you can afford. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It's only human to assume that others have a similar interior...
Horoscopes June 25, 2021: Busy Philipps, take the world by storm

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Busy Philipps, 42; Linda Cardellini, 46; Ricky Gervais, 60; Carly Simon, 76. Happy Birthday: Take the world by storm. Focus on what you feel passionate about doing, and set your plans in motion. Gather information and make personal changes that will help you reach your target. Speak the truth and have the facts to back up your beliefs. Listen, plan and do your best, and everything will fall into place. Romance is encouraged. Your numbers are 4, 8, 17, 23, 26, 34, 40.
Saturday Horoscope

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Be open and accessible to those who need your assistance. Helping others will make you feel good and bring you closer to the people you love. A joint venture looks promising. LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Live with what you have. Making unnecessary changes will...
Horoscopes June 26, 2021: Ariana Grande, choose peace over chaos

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Ariana Grande, 28; King Bach, 33; Gino Vento, 35; Aubrey Plaza, 37. Happy Birthday: Revisit situations and problems until you come up with a workable arrangement. Don’t jump into something that requires a delicate, time-consuming approach. Put more emphasis on detail and changing only what’s necessary. Use your ingenuity to figure out the best way to incorporate stability and security into your life. Choose peace over chaos and self-improvement over trying to change others. Your numbers are 5, 16, 23, 26, 31, 37, 44.
Venus the Catwoman

Venus slips on a catsuit and walks as cats do, which is to say up on the toes in the "digitigrade posture," which allows for quick, quiet agility and a pouncing advantage in play and over prey. In the weeks to come, love goes wild. It will show up soft and irresistible like a kitten and fearsome as a lion, with a passionate heartbeat always at the core.
Your Zodiac Sign Can Actually Help Reveal When You’ll Have The Most Vivid Dreams

Ever notice how some of your dreams are more detailed than others? As in, they’re so realistic, you could almost swear they happened in real life? If so, then the moon — aka the symbol of your intuition, innermost feelings, and emotional foundations — could actually be the reason why, because your dreams are usually the most vivid when the moon transits through your Neptune-ruled 12th house of dreams.
Teen Vogue

Summer Love Forecast, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Due to the pandemic, it’s been a long year and a half. Now, with widening access to vaccinations, many of us are ready to kick start our romantic lives And find some summer love. This means dating is back in full swing. After many months in quarantine, we’re ready for a summer of love.