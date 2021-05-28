Pisces: Consider your options before making final decision

Gemini season is here, and it may be making you feel restless and anxious. After all, this is a zodiac sign that’s always buzzing with a new influx of thoughts and ideas. During this time, the wheels may be turning in your brain, and if you’re not focusing your stream of consciousness on something concrete, there’s a chance your mind could run wild. This aimlessness is made all the more apparent thanks to the fact that Mercury — Gemini’s ruling planet — is currently retrograde. And that’s just one of the reasons why May 31, 2021 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs — Virgo, Sagittarius, and Capricorn — so you might as well buckle up.