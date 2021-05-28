Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianola, IA

Indianola Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting for The Creator’s Collab

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianola Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for The Creator’s Collab on Thursday, celebrating the grand opening of the new business just off the square. Owner Casey Freeman tells KNIA News The Creator’s Collab is working with local and statewide artists to provide a medium for selling their merchandise, in addition to being a spot for people to meet and learn more about art and related activities.

www.kniakrls.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
City
Indianola, IA
Indianola, IA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collab#The Creator#Indianola Chamber#Knia News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Arts
News Break
Chamber of Commerce
Related
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Inside Hong Kong's Apple Daily, China's besieged liberal media icon

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Journalists at Apple Daily, a feisty Hong Kong newspaper, had been bracing for some kind of a crackdown. The splashy Chinese-language tabloid - which mixes celebrity gossip, investigations of the powerful and pro-democracy editorials - has increasingly been under the scrutiny of the authorities since the arrest last August of owner Jimmy Lai, who remains in jail for joining unauthorised rallies.