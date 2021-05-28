Indianola Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting for The Creator’s Collab
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for The Creator’s Collab on Thursday, celebrating the grand opening of the new business just off the square. Owner Casey Freeman tells KNIA News The Creator’s Collab is working with local and statewide artists to provide a medium for selling their merchandise, in addition to being a spot for people to meet and learn more about art and related activities.www.kniakrls.com