Des Moines Metro Opera Receives $1 Million Commitment

The Des Moines Metro Opera received a $1 million leadership gift commitment from longtime patron Frank R. Brownell III going towards the Apprentice Artist Program for young singers. The Apprentice Artist Program is a comprehensive career training program that bridges the gap between academic studies and a professional career in opera for students across the nation, who travel to Iowa for a seven-week training course in the summer. The gift will continue the program and allow the DMMO to waive all application fees for future applications trying out for the opera. To learn more about the $1 million commitment, click below.