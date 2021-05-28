Cancel
Indianola, IA

Indianola Softball “Strike Out Cancer” Game Tonight

By Andrew Swadner
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianola High School softball teams annual “Strike Out Cancer” night is tonight against rival Southeast Polk, a longstanding tradition to raise funds, awareness, and to support those around the programs who have been affected by cancer. Head coach Stacy Evans tells KNIA News the annual game has honored many former players and coaches who have been affected by cancer, and presents an opportunity to come together as a community.

