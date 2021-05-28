Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Philippines halts deployment of workers to Saudi Arabia

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VmC4y_0aEPZpbA00

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines has suspended the deployment of workers to Saudi Arabia after it received reports that their employers and recruiters were making them pay for COVID-19 testing, quarantine and insurance upon arrival in the kingdom.

Labour Secretary Silvestre Bello said in a May 27 order that his department will issue an official statement on resumption of deployment “after this matter has been clarified accordingly”.

It was not immediately clear how many Filipinos bound for Saudi Arabia would be directly affected.

Saudi Arabia was the most preferred destination of overseas Filipino workers in 2019, government data showed, hosting one out of five Filipinos who landed jobs abroad during that year.

More than a million Filipinos work in Saudi Arabia, many in construction or as domestic helpers or nurses.

Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside office hours.

Filipinos in Saudi Arabia sent home $1.8 billion in remittances in 2020, making it an important source of foreign exchange inflows, a key driver of Philippines’ consumption-led economy.

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
160K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Remittances#Manila#Filipinos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
Place
Asia
News Break
Society
News Break
Jobs
Country
Philippines
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Middle Eastspectrumnews1.com

Saudi Arabia says hajj to be limited to 60,000 in kingdom

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia announced Saturday this year's hajj pilgrimage will be limited to no more than 60,000 people, all of them from within the kingdom, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The announcement by the kingdom comes after it ran an incredibly pared-down pilgrimage last...
Middle Eastbluemountaineagle.com

Saudi Arabia to limit hajj to residents for second year

Saudi Arabia said on Saturday it would limit the annual Muslim hajj pilgrimage to people already residing inside the kingdom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the second year in a row that the hajj — an obligation for Muslims around the world — has been restricted in this way.
Economythepaypers.com

SunTec launches e-invoicing solution for banks in Saudi Arabia

SunTec Business Solutions, a relationship-based pricing and billing company, has launched a pre-configured e-invoicing solution to help banks in Saudi Arabia meet their compliance requirements. The announcement comes as Saudi Arabia has mandated businesses to embrace a digital journey with the implementation of e-invoicing. From December 4 2021, all business...
Worldchatsports.com

Mexico get an underwhelming tie against Saudi Arabia

Mexico got a 1-1 tie against Saudi Arabia in a game where once again they failed to live up to expectations, leaving with the sour taste of getting tied in injury time. Mexico had once again played a very poor first half and improved in the second half, but this time were not able to get the result. Mexico had a different starting lineup than they did in their last outing, as they continue to use friendlies to test players less than 45 days away from the Olympic tournament where Mexico is in a very tough group. Mexico will close out their tour against Australia on Saturday.
Middle Easttacticalreport.com

Saudi Arabia: Transfer of power in progress?

Saudi King Salman is said to be seeking to gradually give his son Crown Prince Mohammad full power and authority over all affairs related to rule and governance, through a number of undisclosed measures. What do these measures include?. Tactical Report answers this question and more in the following 285-word...
Industrytherealdeal.com

Sam Nazarian’s food venture expands to Saudi Arabia in $100M JV

Sam Nazarian’s food empire is expanding to Saudi Arabia through a joint venture, valued at $100 million, with global investment group WK Holding. Through a deployment of close to $200 million, C3 — which operates restaurants, culinary centers, ghost kitchens and a mobile delivery service — plans to open 500 locations in the region over the next five years, Nazarian told The Real Deal.
Technologypogowasright.org

Israel cyber firm sells iPhone spyware to Saudi Arabia

Quadream, an Israeli cyber company that provides hacking software, has been selling iPhone spyware to Saudi Arabia since 2019, Israeli media revealed yesterday. Israeli newspaper Haaretz said Quadream was founded in 2016 by three Israelis – two cyber security experts and a former senior official in Israel’s military intelligence. Citing...
Middle Eastamnesty.ca

Saudi Arabia: Halt the Imminent Execution of Young Saudi

Mustafa al-Darwish, a young Saudi Arabian man, is at high risk of being executed imminently after his case was referred to the Presidency of State Security and his death sentence upheld by the Supreme Court. Mustafa Al-Darwish was arrested in 2015 for allegedly participating in anti-government riots in the Shi’a majority Eastern Province. According to court documents, he was subjected to prolonged pre-trial detention, torture, and a grossly unfair trial. Amnesty International urges King Salman not to ratify the death sentence and to order the relevant judicial bodies to quash his conviction and re-try him in line with international fair trial standards.
Public Healthrepublicofbuzz.com

Saudi Arabia bans mall entry for unvaccinated people

JEDDAH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia have decided to bar people from entering shopping malls unless they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, state TV reported on Sunday. According to the Saudi Ministry of Commerce, the decision will come into effect from Aug 1. Vaccination with at least one dose against COVID-19...
Middle Easttribuneledgernews.com

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Jun. 6—RIYADH — The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed late on Saturday a Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait south of Saudi Arabia, state TV Al-Ekhbariya reported. We will take all necessary precautions to protect civilians as the Houthis continue to target them, the coalition added. Last month, coalition air defenses...
Middle Eastoverpassesforamerica.com

Saudi authorities limit the hajj to 60,000 pilgrims from within Saudi Arabia.

The annual hajj pilgrimage to Mecca subsequent month will likely be restricted to 60,000 and restricted to folks dwelling in Saudi Arabia due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Saudi Press Agency said on Saturday, as the authorities preserve tight restrictions on an occasion that often attracts hundreds of thousands of individuals from round the world yearly.
Lifestyleftnnews.com

New Swiss International Property Opens in the Al Baha Region of Saudi Arabia

Swiss International Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Al Baha in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Al Baha is a 92 rooms and suites hotel. The hotel features Swiss International Hotels & Resorts’ signature concepts; the Swiss Flavours Restaurant & Lounge, The Grill Room Restaurant and a Moods Shisha Lounge. The business guests can enjoy the Eventives Meetings & Events venues which can host up to 100 people, a Business Center and Free Wi-Fi in all areas.
Worldtribuneledgernews.com

Saudi Arabia confirms 16 COVID-19 deaths, 984 new infections

Jun. 7—RIYADH — Saudi Arabia said on Sunday that it has vaccinated 98 percent of health practitioners working in vaccination centers in the Kingdom, the health ministry said. It added that 93 percent of health practitioners working in the "Tetamman" clinics and "Taakud" centers have also been vaccinated, and 82...
WorldDark Reading

New Security Event @Hack to Take Place in Saudi Arabia

The first @Hack cybersecurity event will take place in November in Saudi Arabia. This event, to take place in Riyadh November 28-30, is a cooperative effort between the Saudi Federation of Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones (SAFCSP) and Informa Tech. Event organizers say @Hack is part of a larger effort to...
Religionalbuquerqueexpress.com

Haj will depend on Saudi Arabia govt: Naqvi

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI):Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said that no decision has been taken by the Central government on the 2021 Hajj pilgrimage yet, adding that India will stand with the Saudi Arabia government's decision for annual Hajj yatra amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Sportssportingpedia.com

Singapore vs Saudi Arabia Preview, Tips and Odds

Singapore will welcome Saudi Arabia to King Saud University Stadium for a match part of the World Cup 2022 qualifiers in Asia on Friday. Singapore is currently sitting on 4th place in Group D with seven points, while Saudi Arabia is on top of the standings with fourteen. Singapore vs...