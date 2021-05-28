Evolution of ‘The Simpsons’ Animation Over 30 Years (1987-2021)

30 years is a long time for a series to evolve, but going back to take a look at how The Simpsons started it’s amazing to see what they used to look versus what they look like now. I’m willing to bet that some of those that watch the show now didn’t know about The Tracy Ullman Show, where the Simpsons family first showed up, looking totally different since the spiky hair that Bart and Lisa sported was simply nuts and Homer and Marge were more or less walking potato heads with enormous upper lips. As time went on though things changed, as they tend to do, and the designs became a little tighter, the colors a bit brighter, and the storylines were absolutely insane. People need to go back and try to find the clips from The Tracy Ullman Show just to remember what this family used to look like to know how far they’ve come. There’s been talk of The Simpsons finally ending at some point but until that happens it doesn’t feel as though anyone is going to be taking the matter that seriously, which is for the best really since trying to imagine this show not producing any new episodes is kind of hard to do. But it does feel as though that day is coming, especially since it’s been put into words. One has to imagine that the creator is getting set for the day when he’ll either hand the show to someone else or let it retire finally. For now, it’s fun to remember just how the show started off and take a trip through the past few decades to see how The Simpsons have influenced the world in numerous ways since the truth is that they’ve been one of the most noted families from one side of the globe to the other.