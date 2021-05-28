Special Weather Statement issued for Harmon, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 01:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Harmon; Jackson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southwestern Harmon southwestern Jackson...western Foard and western Hardeman Counties Until 530 AM CDT AT 454 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Childress to 6 miles northeast of Paducah, moving east at 35 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to one-half inch diameter Wind gusts to 50 MPH Heavy rain can lead to reduced visibility Locations impacted include Quanah, Goodlett, Copper Breaks State Park and Lazare.alerts.weather.gov