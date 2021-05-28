Cancel
Moffat County, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Little Snake by NWS

weather.gov
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Little Snake RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 200 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 200 Little Snake Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.

alerts.weather.gov
County
Moffat County, CO
State
Colorado State
#Snake#Red Flag Warning
