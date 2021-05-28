Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foard County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Foard, Hardeman by NWS

weather.gov
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southwestern Harmon southwestern Jackson...western Foard and western Hardeman Counties Until 530 AM CDT AT 454 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Childress to 6 miles northeast of Paducah, moving east at 35 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to one-half inch diameter Wind gusts to 50 MPH Heavy rain can lead to reduced visibility Locations impacted include Quanah, Goodlett, Copper Breaks State Park and Lazare.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Foard County, TX
City
Quanah, TX
City
Paducah, TX
County
Hardeman County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Watershed U.S. UFO report does not rule out extraterrestrial origin

June 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. government report on UFOs issued on Friday said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by American military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial origin. The unclassified nine-page...
Colorado StatePosted by
Fox News

Colorado cop killer’s chilling words revealed: ‘My goal today is to kill Arvada PD officers’

Authorities in Colorado on Friday released chilling excerpts from the twisted writings of the killer of Arvada police Officer Gordon Beesley, who was slain Monday. The remarks were contained in a four-page letter seething with hatred for police officers. The existence of the letter had been confirmed by a source to FOX 31 of Denver earlier in the week but Friday was the first time the station saw the letter.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Lawmakers, advocates demand details on Afghan evacuation plan

President Biden ’s plan to evacuate tens of thousands of Afghans who assisted U.S. military efforts in the country has left lawmakers and advocates with a number of unanswered questions as time dwindles amid the U.S. withdrawal. The White House confirmed Thursday it would evacuate former interpreters, drivers and others...