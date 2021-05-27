Gladys Knight’s Michigan House, 1966-1973

Remember when rock was young? The authentic Yellow Brick Road tribute will make you believe you are at an Elton John concert...for a fraction of the price. Elton John's Farwell Yellow Brick Road tour began in September of 2018 and has made more than $350 million so far. Set to resume in September of 2021, the world tour heads to Germany, Sweden. Finland, Norway, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Spain, England, Ireland and Scotland before landing back in the United States. Surprisingly, you can still get tickets for the Detroit shows in February of 2022 at Little Caesar's Arena priced from $69-$249+ or the concert at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on April 5, 2022 in the range of $196-$224+.