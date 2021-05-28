Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Home + Patio show returns to Jacksonville after being postponed due to COVID-19

By Alexia Carrasco, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 20 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of Jacksonville’s most popular conventions is returning this weekend to the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

Jacksonville Home + Patio Show is heading back to the convention center on May 28 after a year-long hiatus.

The convention has just about everything to help you aim up your home. From ideas to inspire your next home project or just products to make your home stand out, the convention is the perfect way for someone looking to spice up their home decor.

Even if you’re not looking to become the next HGTV star, the event is fun for the whole family. There are plenty of other things to see at the event, like unique workshops, a playset for the kids, and so much more.

This year’s event will take place from May 28 to May 31. Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for seniors aged 60 or older, and $5 for children aged 5 and younger.

Tickets can be bought online or at the box office. Click HERE if you would like to buy online and save $2 off your ticket.

Guests will be encouraged to wear a mask at the event but it is not mandatory.

©2021 Cox Media Group

