To say A Quiet Place was one of the most surprising and impressive films of 2018 would be an understatement. That original film was not only unique; it was also one of the few horror films with which I’ve been able to connect emotionally. As a result, the announcement of the follow-up in review made me a bit weary. Why mess with near subgenre perfection? What if a sequel proved the premise to be a one-trick pony? But, of course, A Quiet Place‘s grossing nearly $350 million at the worldwide box office on a modest $17 million production budget demands a sequel—a sequel which, like many other movies, has been long delayed by COVID-19.