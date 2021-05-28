Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe, OH

Monroe council considers safety measures following double fatal crash that killed woman, her nephew

By Rick McCrabb
Journal-News
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonroe is considering steps to make a heavily traveled state route safer after a double fatal crash occurred earlier this month at Ohio 63 and Main Street. Two citizens expressed their safety concerns to City Council members during Tuesday night’s meeting, and City Manager Bill Brock said he has contacted the Ohio Department of Transportation about possible measures to reduce the crashes.

www.journal-news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Middletown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Middletown, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Traffic
Middletown, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Monroe, OH
Monroe, OH
Traffic
Monroe, OH
Accidents
Monroe, OH
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Brock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Monroe Council#Ohio 63#City Council#Explore I#Communist#Crossroads Middle School#The Journal News#Ohio 4#Fairfield City Schools#Odot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related