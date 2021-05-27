The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Continues its Commitment to the Preservation and Restoration of the Owens Valley

LADWP Adapts Operations to Meet 2020’s Low Runoff and Statewide Dry Conditions. – LADWP is adapting annual operations to meet the low runoff in the Owens Valley, forecasted at a mere 55% of normal. As a result, groundwater pumping will only be 34-41% of what is allocated under the long-term agreement (Water Agreement) with Inyo County. All groundwater, coupled with the severely limited runoff, will go to local water systems, fisheries, ranch lease operations, recreation, and environmental enhancement and mitigation projects in Inyo County including dust control, river restoration, and wildlife protection.