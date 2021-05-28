Cancel
Matt Gaetz Tells Fans to Carry Out ‘Armed Rebellion’ Against Government if Neccessary

By Jamie Ross
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 20 days ago
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) appeared next to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) at a Georgia rally Thursday night, giving MAGA fans the chance to see two of most crazed lawmakers in the land at one terrible event. They lived up to their billing, with Greene putting on a mocking Mexican accent, and Gaetz—having learned precisely zero lessons from the Capitol riot—spouting off about “armed rebellion.” After whining about conservatives being “canceled,” or, in other words, being removed from social media for inciting hate and violence, the congressman moved on to talk about the Second Amendment. “It’s not about hunting, it’s not about recreation, it’s not about sports,” he said. “The Second Amendment is about maintaining, within the citizenry, the ability to maintain an armed rebellion against the government if that becomes necessary.” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) tweeted a clip of the speech and said: “This is not speech protected by the First Amendment. This is beyond yelling fire in a theater.”

