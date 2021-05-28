Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Greentube Goes Live with Casino Du Lac Genève in Latest Swiss Deal

casinonewsdaily.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline casino games developer and supplier Greentube, a division of NOVOMATIC Interactive, has penned yet another Switzerland supply deal as it looks to further strengthen its presence in that market. In a Thursday statement, the company said that it has teamed up with Casino Du Lac Genève, one of the...

www.casinonewsdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino Games#Online Casino#Novomatic Interactive#Strengthen Swiss Presence#Cgo Michael Bauer#French#Swiss Igaming#Casin Lugano#Greentube Newsroom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Casinos
Country
Switzerland
Related
Gamblingcasinonewsdaily.com

Microgaming to Power Live Casino Offering for On Air Entertainment

Online casino content provider Microgaming has embarked on a mission to reinvigorate the live casino sector with the launch of a new product in partnership with On Air Entertainment. Powered by Microgaming, On Air Entertainment is serving as the creative force behind an innovative new suite of live dealer solutions...
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

Casino Luzern welcomes Greentube’s jackpot titles

Greentube has added yet more depth to its Swiss operations, after teaming-up with Casino Luzern regarding the distribution of its portfolio of jackpot titles in the country. During a month-long campaign, Greentube’s jackpot content will be promoted via Casino Luzern’s mycasino.ch brand and made available to their customers for the first time.
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

Going Dutch: Greentube to capitalise on ‘market of great potential’

Strong expertise gained in the land-based gaming sector is to stand Greentube is good stead ahead of the country’s online ecosystem opening up later in the year, says Reg Das, managing director of Greentube Netherlands. Dutch gambling’s long awaited new regulated online gambling marketplace is due to official kick-start on...
Gamblingvoticle.com

Internet Live Dealer Casino Games

In regular online casino a very simple server will cope with hundreds and tens of thousands of casino players, but because for your live dealer casino games it's more troublesome. To run the company, it's essential to have premises, particular equipment (video cameras, actual casino tables, etc.), smart dealers, powerful servers for video coding, equipment to broadcast the movie online. All that, of course, increases the costs of live dealer casino games many times. That's the reason why online casinos are offering its players just limited number of those games with live dealers. Besides the games would be the most well-known ones. One more thing stressing the gambling businesses more than the costs of the matches is confidence in the honesty of the internet casino games. Vast majority of players think that there's more opportunities to beat the online casino with live dealer blackjack or blackjack casino games than using a pure computer trader simulation.
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

Aspire Global agrees deal to take Ireland’s Funfair Casino online

Stockholm-listed supplier Aspire Global has signed a platform and managed services deal with Ireland’s biggest casino group Funfair Casino. Aspire will provide its AspireCore Platform (PAM) to Funfair, which operates over 25 casinos across Ireland, to take the land-based business online for the first time. Funfair Casino will also benefit...
GamblingPro Wrestling Insider

WHY PLAYERS LOVE OUR EVOLUTION CASINO GAMES

Without question, there has never been a better time to be an online casino game player! Never before in human history have players had instant access to so many high-quality games. Over the last few years, the casino industry has been characterised by a constant push towards innovation, and the sheer scale of the technological advances that we have seen is truly staggering.
Gamblingfinchannel.com

Real bonuses to win at online casinos this summer

Introduction : With the help of our author and expert in the gambling industry, Alexandra Nereng, we have compiled an article to inform our readers of real online bonuses to win this summer. There is nothing better for any gambler (new or seasoned) than collecting an excellent online casino win,...
Gamblingoddschecker.com

BGO Casino Bonus 2021: Deposit £10 Win up to 500 Free Spins

In a world where most online casinos seem to be chronically distracted by their desire to innovate and be 'something else' (a sportsbook, a bingo site, an e-sports betting platform, you name it), BGO Casino is the perfect website for those seeking high-quality casino action. This casino-focused UKGC-approved online operator...
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Warhammer Skulls Event goes live with free content and deals across games

Today marks the beginning of Games Workshop’s annual “Warhammer Skulls” event for the fifth year running. The week-long event runs from June 3 to June 10. Games from the Warhammer and Warhammer 40,000 universe feature limited-time discounts on the Microsoft Store and free new content on Xbox and PC via Steam, GeForce Now, and other retailers. Here’s more on what you can expect!
Video Gamesonmsft.com

Xbox Deals Unlocked Sale goes live with over 500 discounted games

Microsoft has kicked off today its massive Xbox Deals Unlocked Sale, offering up to 75% discounts on digital Xbox games on other gaming accessories through Thursday, June 17. The sale goes live right ahead of Microsoft's Xbox & Bethesda games showcase on Sunday, June 13, where we should see images of Halo Infinite and many other titles in the Xbox Game Studios pipeline.
Gamblingcasinonewsdaily.com

Playson Headed for Serbian Expansion with Admiralbet.rs

Online casino games maker and supplier Playson has entered into an agreement to provide its portfolio of content to Serbian operator Admiralbet.rs. News about this new deal comes as the latest announcement the provider has made in recent weeks in relation to its expansion across Southeast Europe. As part of...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Swiss will remain business-friendly after G7 tax deal - gov't

ZURICH, June 7 (Reuters) - Switzerland will make sure it remains attractive to business, the government said, after Group of Seven (G7) nations reached a landmark deal to reduce the incentive of multinational companies to shift profits to low-tax offshore havens. The finance ministry said on Monday that traditionally low-tax...
Gamblingedmchicago.com

Casino Games | Gambling Games Explanations & Tips

On each online casino site, you will find different gambling games on which you can gamble. But one thing we know for sure is that the casino games on offer will be extensive. This is what online gambling is all about. Casino games bring entertainment and fun, and that’s what it’s all about. From various traditional table games to as many as thousands of online slot machines. In short, there is a suitable gambling game for every gambling enthusiast.
GamblingMMORPG News

Become A Gambling den Avall and Person Benefit

Performing gambling house adventures internet feels much like your significant criminal on the America Most recognized internet casinos accomplish not allow United states established members given that those casinos can be thought to be banned here. Not too long ago, casinos possess been putting a little RFID processor chip to their better value cheques consequently that they can trace and keep track of the spot of those poker chips both throughout and away of the casino giving them possibly even very much more coverage against theft. Free-to-Play-Jump inside of and carry out with specific opponents any period, night day or. You’ll find all the best online casino games you find at any casino in the real world. The real way such promotions work is that, the casinos shall possess a special activity which they wish to promote to the competitors joining them.
GamblingPro Wrestling Insider

HOW TO WAGER ON FRESH CASINO

Fresh Casino is another popular online casino that has been in operation since 2018. It offers players a wide range of welcome bonuses and an option to quickly withdraw their winnings. It offers responsible gambling options, a FreshCoins VIP program, and a wide range of lottery and tournaments. All these factors have contributed to its popularity.
Gamblingeasyreadernews.com

Egyptian slots – Why Egypt and Pyramids are so involved in casino games

The stories and myths of Ancient Egypt fascinated people for centuries. Mighty pyramids stood out next to the Sphinx in the middle of the desert for millennia. Legends of pharaohs’ fortunes grabbed the imagination of adventurers and treasure hunters. That drive was amplified by the scholars’ work around the Pyramids started in the early 19th century.
GamblingOnline-Casinos.com

Gold Card Happy Hour at Casino.com Review

This promotion is exclusively for players at the Casino.com Live Blackjack™ live dealer table. During happy hour if you draw a lucky gold card you will have your bet doubled up to the value of up to £5,000. There are two lucky gold cards up for grabs in each shoe.