Greentube Goes Live with Casino Du Lac Genève in Latest Swiss Deal

In regular online casino a very simple server will cope with hundreds and tens of thousands of casino players, but because for your live dealer casino games it's more troublesome. To run the company, it's essential to have premises, particular equipment (video cameras, actual casino tables, etc.), smart dealers, powerful servers for video coding, equipment to broadcast the movie online. All that, of course, increases the costs of live dealer casino games many times. That's the reason why online casinos are offering its players just limited number of those games with live dealers. Besides the games would be the most well-known ones. One more thing stressing the gambling businesses more than the costs of the matches is confidence in the honesty of the internet casino games. Vast majority of players think that there's more opportunities to beat the online casino with live dealer blackjack or blackjack casino games than using a pure computer trader simulation.