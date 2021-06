Organized team activities have resumed in Florham Park, as members of the New York Jets have taken to the fields of One Jets Drive for late spring practices. The star attraction was Zach Wilson, the team’s new franchise quarterback. Wilson had a mostly successful day during the team’s red zone period, finding Tyler Kroft for a touchdown on the opening down, but another pass deflected into the arms of the wrong Michael Carter – Michael Carter II, the cornerback, not the running back.