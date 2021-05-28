NY Mets’ pitcher Noah Syndergaard to miss 6 weeks because of elbow inflammation

NY Mets manager Luis Rojas says that right-hander Noah Syndergaard will not throw for six weeks after an MRI revealed right elbow inflammation. Syndergaard, who underwent Tommy John surgery last year, was just a few weeks away from rejoining the Mets before he left his second rehab start with Class A St. Lucie after just one inning. Said Rojas: “It’s tough but all in all it’s good to hear there’s no structural damage in the UCL. Let’s see this work with the six weeks without throwing. We pray that he can pitch for us this year.”