Besides being a means of self-expression, fashion is quite often a reflection of the times. And from Jun 12-Dec 12, locals can explore the changes in women’s status, roles and lifestyle since the 19th century through fashion at Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall’s brand new exhibition. Titled Modern Women of the Republic: Fashion and Change in China and Singapore, the exhibition will display close to 100 artefacts and photographs, focusing on Chinese women’s clothing and accessories from China as well as Singapore which span almost a hundred years.