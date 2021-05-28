Jodi's First Day at School/Daniel Plays at Jodi's House

When Maggie Smith was interviewed on 60 Minutes a few years ago, she delivered one quote (paraphrasing someone else) that resonated with me. Smith said, “Getting old means you have breakfast every 10 minutes.” Baze and His Silly Friends celebrate the accelerated pace of parenting on their new track, “Where Does the Time Go?” The song recounts how life keeps moving, even as we make our own plans. The lead part is sung by bass player James Goodwin, with support from Baze (Marc Bazerman), dummer Jeff Pizzi, and former Stylistics piano player Steve Myerson. The video features family footage of all of the bands’ children, doing what comes naturally to all kids at the infant through toddler stages of life. As Steve Miller recounted, time keeps slipping into the future. We all just need to strap in for the ride of our lives.