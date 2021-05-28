Cancel
Jodi's First Day at School/Daniel Plays at Jodi's House

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJodi's First Day at School/Daniel Plays at Jodi's House. "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" is an animated series with live-action interstitials. Fred Rogers' original Neighborhood of Make Believe is recreated in vibrant color and texture; his signature puppet Daniel Striped Tiger is transformed into a curious and playful 4-year-old joined by his friends O the Owl, Prince Wednesday, Katerina Kittycat and Miss Elaina. The series curriculum is school-readiness and social-emotional learning, and each preschool themed episode offers a musical strategy for children and parents to use together.

Thank You, Grandpere Tiger!/Neighborhood Thank You Day

Thank You, Grandpere Tiger!/Neighborhood Thank You Day. "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" is an animated series with live-action interstitials. Fred Rogers' original Neighborhood of Make Believe is recreated in vibrant color and texture; his signature puppet Daniel Striped Tiger is transformed into a curious and playful 4-year-old joined by his friends O the Owl, Prince Wednesday, Katerina Kittycat and Miss Elaina. The series curriculum is school-readiness and social-emotional learning, and each preschool themed episode offers a musical strategy for children and parents to use together.
The Class Votes/The Neighborhood Votes

"Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" is an animated series with live-action interstitials. Fred Rogers' original Neighborhood of Make Believe is recreated in vibrant color and texture; his signature puppet Daniel Striped Tiger is transformed into a curious and playful 4-year-old joined by his friends O the Owl, Prince Wednesday, Katerina Kittycat and Miss Elaina. The series curriculum is school-readiness and social-emotional learning, and each preschool themed episode offers a musical strategy for children and parents to use together.
Fruit Picking Day/Daniel Is Big Enough to Help Dad

Fruit Picking Day/Daniel Is Big Enough to Help Dad. "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" is an animated series with live-action interstitials. Fred Rogers' original Neighborhood of Make Believe is recreated in vibrant color and texture; his signature puppet Daniel Striped Tiger is transformed into a curious and playful 4-year-old joined by his friends O the Owl, Prince Wednesday, Katerina Kittycat and Miss Elaina. The series curriculum is school-readiness and social-emotional learning, and each preschool themed episode offers a musical strategy for children and parents to use together.
Prince Wednesday Goes to the Potty/Daniel Goes To The Potty

Prince Wednesday Goes to the Potty/Daniel Goes To The Potty. "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" is an animated series with live-action interstitials. Fred Rogers' original Neighborhood of Make Believe is recreated in vibrant color and texture; his signature puppet Daniel Striped Tiger is transformed into a curious and playful 4-year-old joined by his friends O the Owl, Prince Wednesday, Katerina Kittycat and Miss Elaina. The series curriculum is school-readiness and social-emotional learning, and each preschool themed episode offers a musical strategy for children and parents to use together.
Monsters At Work Coming To Disney+ This Summer Here Is Your First Look

Disney+ really is bringing their “A” game. They are bringing back our favorite monsters Sulley and Mike along with some friends, for a brand new series called “Monsters At Work.” The series is set to take place the day after Monster Incorporated Power Plant started to harvest laughter instead of screams.
Baze, Andy Z Show Love for Dads and Other People

When Maggie Smith was interviewed on 60 Minutes a few years ago, she delivered one quote (paraphrasing someone else) that resonated with me. Smith said, “Getting old means you have breakfast every 10 minutes.” Baze and His Silly Friends celebrate the accelerated pace of parenting on their new track, “Where Does the Time Go?” The song recounts how life keeps moving, even as we make our own plans. The lead part is sung by bass player James Goodwin, with support from Baze (Marc Bazerman), dummer Jeff Pizzi, and former Stylistics piano player Steve Myerson. The video features family footage of all of the bands’ children, doing what comes naturally to all kids at the infant through toddler stages of life. As Steve Miller recounted, time keeps slipping into the future. We all just need to strap in for the ride of our lives.
General Hospital Caption This: Peter's on Ice, Ice, Baby

Whether or not Peter (Wes Ramsey) is truly dead has been a question on the minds of many General Hospital fans. Is he really dead or is he alive? Could Peter come back in some form?. In soaps, if we don't see the body there's an excellent chance the character...
30 Day Film Challenge Reboot Day 16: Favourite Documentary

Take a look at our latest challenge! Guest-written and co-hosted with The Avocado for this month!. I have a love/hate relationship with documentaries. I tend to be drawn to the ones that investigate causes and injustices that I feel strongly about, so even when these films are made by people with similar value systems as mine (like Michael Moore), I usually end up getting riled up. This is fine when those feelings motivate me to positive action, but it’s also probably not good for my blood pressure in the long run.
‘Bonanza’ Star Michael Landon’s Son Rushed Into ‘Emergency Surgery’ After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis

Michael Landon, known for his roles in “Bonanza” and “Little House on the Prairie,” was the father of nine children during his busy life. Besides leaving behind a legacy of an outstanding television career, Landon’s kids are his lasting legacy. The iconic actor passed away on June 1, 1991, after a battle with an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer.
Kids Humiliate a Poor Boy in a Summer Camp, He Teaches Them a Lesson Few Days Later – Story from Subscriber

Children of rich parents mocked the poor boy because of his cheap clothes and old phone. A few days later, they learned an important lesson. As the school year came to an end, the seventh-grade teachers organized a two-week-long summer camp for the students at a nearby camping site. All the children were happy to hear about the trip and immediately asked their parents’ permission.
Parents Kick Out Their Son's Disabled Girlfriend and Instantly Regret It – Story from Subscriber

Guy brought the girl home to introduce her to his parents. When they saw that the girl was in a wheelchair, they kicked her out, but very quickly regretted it. Joe was the only son of socialite parents who put a lot of pressure on him to be the perfect son. So far, being accepted into Harvard University has been his greatest achievement, which his parents bragged to their friends.