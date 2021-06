Rice is probably the most widely consumed staple cereal food in the world. 89 per cent of the diet of Asians constitutes rice; while 1 out of 3 % of those who have all their origin in the Western places have wheat as their major source of diet, rest having rice as major cause of food1. However , with raising population and rising economical constraints with widening margin between the rich and the very poor, especially in the Asian regions, typically the per capita consumption of hemp is predicted to increase remarkably. This may in turn reflect on almond economy in those places trying to become self-sufficient with rice production. But what helps make rice a major crop worldwide and as a preferred program food for many?