I Feel The Earth Move/Zerk Visits Earth

The earth woman journeys to the underworld. She is where lifeforms begin to evolve into pure connection. She is the sheltered places we rest our heads at night — the cradle of nature and of life. She is the peacemaker, the builder, the mother, the musician, the analyst, the minister, and the nurturer who incorporates her heart’s essence with her daily work. She takes us on an undisturbed adventure into something truly honorable, provides the skills to make it happen, and single-mindedly guides the mission forward. She is the soil that feeds us, the ground that supports us, and the stability that roots us in faith. She embodies a certain supporting power, a deep hidden sanctuary of comfort that allows all who enter her presence to feel infinitely protected. She is the place where we patiently wait and build both internal and external strength, expertise, and dedication, to then take a stand in this world. From the final edge of adventure, she is the point of culmination and fulfilment. She fastens the grip of our lineage, our inspiration, our legacy, our cravings, and our dreams, propelling us to make them a solidified reality. According to these dreams, she designs the space, the mood, and the ambience in order to assure a certain level of completion. As an influential caretaker, she must act in the way she knows best — to serve, to connect, to raise awareness, and to encourage sound action which travels through her body to the entire collective. She must know, there is no doubt that cannot be overcome, no obsession that should overthrow the mind, and no concern that is worth lost time. Marked by the clay that runs through her fingers, she sculpts a terracotta mold of both worlds linking two into one, all in order to arrange a serene life that extends beyond the comfort of her sacred homeland.