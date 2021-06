Being afraid to see your friends may sound strange at first. If you are grappling with this feeling, you may feel guilty or wonder why you can’t shake it, but the truth is that you aren’t as alone as you may think. During the coronavirus pandemic, we have seen an increase in feelings of depression, anxiety, trouble sleeping, grief, and of course, social isolation. Now that the world is reopening and you’re in a place where you’ll hopefully get to see your friends, coworkers, and other people who are connected to you in face-to-face settings soon, you might feel nervous, and you may or may not be able to pinpoint why.