The Last of Us TV show has an actor reprising their role from the game

By Hirun Cryer
 20 days ago
An actor in Naughty Dog's The Last of Us will reprise their role for the HBO series. As The Hollywood Reporter first reported yesterday on May 27, Merle Dandridge has been cast in HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us. Dandridge will portray Marlene, the leader of a resistance movement called The Fireflies, a role that the actor also took on in Naughty Dog's original game back in 2013.

www.gamesradar.com
