Hotel manager kicks out ‘dumb Democrat’ guests after they complain about flooded room

By Helen Coffey
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 19 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ebHwR_0aEPWviT00

A hotel manager told a guest to stop being a “dumb democrat” and kicked her and her family out after midnight after she complained that their bathroom was flooding.

In a video shared on social media by Jennifer Biela that has since gone viral, the man can be seen telling her: “You rented the room, it’s your bathroom now. You’re responsible for that room.”

He goes on: “Stop being an idiot, start thinking with your mind. Stop being a Democrat, a dumb Democrat, and go to your room, pack your stuff, and leave.”

Ms Biela asks, “Do you own this hotel?”

He responds, “Yes, it’s family owned. Get your stuff and get out.”

The man repeatedly calls her an idiot and a “dumbass” and tells her he’ll charge her for the room and any damage caused by the flooding.

At the end of the video, the man can be heard saying: “Irresponsible pieces of s***.”

The incident occurred at the Crown Choice Inn & Suites in Mackinaw City, Michigan.

Ms Biela posted the footage on Facebook on 20 May, writing: “I’ve decided to share a pretty terrible situation that happened in Mackinaw City over spring break.

“I think it’s important that people see what is going on in this town.”

According to her version of events, Ms Biela had travelled there with her friend and their five children. “The hotel wasn’t great but we were determined to make the best of it,” she wrote.

After turning in at around 11pm, she was awoken when one of her children said they heard the water running and discovered the bathroom was flooding.

“I ran down to the front desk,” she said. “He asked me if I shut the valve off and I said no I am coming to you for help.

“He stated that since I refused to turn the water off it was my responsibility and he was calling the police to charge me with malicious destruction of property.”

They were forced to leave and only made it to another hotel at 2.30am.

“Please feel free to share as I do not want anyone to go through this experience. There are so many beautiful places in Michigan and unfortunately this is one that’s not worth your time or money,” she finished the post.

The post has since been shared more than 16,000 times.

The manager involved, Benny Lucchese, is reportedly a cousin of the hotel’s owners, Joe and Enzo Lieghio. The hotel confirmed his employment has been terminated following the backlash online.

A spokesperson for the Crown Choice Inn & Suites told The Independent : “We were horrified by our employee's behaviour. We are a family-owned and operated business, and we seek to treat our customers as family. We failed in this instance.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to make this right. The employee has been fired. We are focused on customer care and will proactively provide further hospitality training for our staff to ensure our high standards are upheld in each and every interaction.

“The guest will not pay for her room, and she was offered a free vacation.”

The Independent

The Independent

